Trump runs into the difficulty of Putin diplomacy and ending a long war

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump walked into a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin pressing for a ceasefire deal and threatening “severe consequences” and tough new sanctions if the Kremlin leader failed to agree to halt the fighting in Ukraine.

Instead, Trump was the one who stood down, dropping his demand for a ceasefire in favor of pursuing a full peace accord — a position that aligns with Putin's.

After calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump wrote as he flew home from Friday's meeting in Alaska that it had been “determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

It was a dramatic reversal that laid bare the challenges of dealing with Putin, a cunning adversary, as well as the complexities of a conflict that Trump had repeatedly boasted during his campaign that he could solve within 24 hours.

Trump's position after the summit with Putin

While European leaders were relieved that Trump did not agree to a deal that favored Moscow, the summit allowed Putin to reclaim his place on the world stage and may have bought Russia more time to push forward with its offensive in Ukraine.

“We’re back to where we were before without him having gone to Alaska,” said Fiona Hill, who served as Trump’s senior adviser on Russia at the National Security Council during his first term, including when he last met Putin in Helsinki in 2018.

In an interview, Hill argued that Trump had emerged from the meeting in a weaker position because of his reversal. Other leaders, she said, might now look at the US President and think he’s “not the big guy that he thinks he is and certainly not the dealmaking genius.”

“All the way along, Trump was convinced he has incredible forces of persuasion,” she said, but he came out of the meeting without a ceasefire — the “one thing” he had been pushing for.

Trump administration officials defended the move.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Fox News Sunday that Trump had “talked about a ceasefire until he made a lot of different wins in this meeting and began to realize that we could be talking about a peace deal. The ultimate deal here is a peace deal.”

“We are intent on trying to hammer out a peace deal that ends the fighting permanently. Very, very quickly — quicker than a ceasefire,” Witkoff said on CNN.