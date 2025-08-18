China calls for 'all parties' to agree in Ukraine peace talks in Washington

BEIJING: China called on Monday for "all parties" involved in peace talks in Washington aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine to reach an agreement "as soon as possible".

President Donald Trump is hosting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the US capital for talks on Monday, and has said reclaiming Crimea or entering NATO were off the table for Ukraine.

Zelensky, who has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, is expected to meet Trump one-on-one before being joined by a cohort of European leaders, including European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, according to the White House schedule.