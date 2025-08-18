Myanmar junta sets December 28 as poll date despite raging civil war

YANGON: Myanmar's junta said Monday that long-promised elections will start on December 28, despite a raging civil war that has put much of the country out of its control, and international monitors slating the poll as a charade.

Myanmar has been consumed by conflict since the military deposed the government of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, making unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Swathes of the country are beyond military control -- administered by a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and powerful ethnic armed organisations which have pledged to block polls in their enclaves.

"The first phase of the multi-party democratic general election for each parliament will begin on Sunday 28 December 2025," Myanmar's Union Election Commission said in a statement.

"Dates for the subsequent phases will be announced later," the statement added.

Myanmar's civil war has killed thousands, left more than half the nation in poverty, and more than 3.5 million people living displaced.