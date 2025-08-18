Pakistan reports two more polio cases, tally reaches 21 for this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported two new poliovirus cases, taking the tally of the crippling disease to 21 this year, according to a media report on Monday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

The fresh cases were reported in the Kohistan Lower district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Badin district of Sindh province, Geo News reported.

The victim from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a six-year-old girl, while a 21-month-old girl was infected by the disease in Sindh, the report said, quoting the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH).