The two candidates who will duel for Bolivian presidency

LA PAZ: A right-wing ex-president and a senator from Bolivia's richest regions will go head-to-head in the country's presidential runoff in October after leading the first round of voting on Sunday.

Center-right senator Rodrigo Paz came from behind to take 32.15 percent of the vote, ahead of ex-president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga on 26.87 percent, according to preliminary official results.

The election, held against the backdrop of a deep economic crisis, saw the ruling socialists crash out after 20 years in power.

Here is a look at the two finalists:

Rodrigo Paz: 'Capitalism for all'

The 57-year-old son of former president Jaime Paz Zamora (1989-1993) spent his early years in exile in Spain where his family fled successive military dictatorships.

He began his political career in the southern city of Tarija, Bolivia's main gas-producing region, becoming an MP for the area in 2002. In 2020, he was elected to the Senate.

In AFP interviews, voters described him as untainted by association with either the widely discredited socialists or the traditional right, represented by Quiroga and Samuel Doria Medina, a millionaire businessman who was tipped for victory but came in only third.

In an election marked by mudslinging and disinformation, Paz appeared calm and consensus driven.

He has promised to cut taxes, eliminate all import duties and ensure "capitalism for all, not just for a few."

He has also advocated a large degree of decentralization.

Part of his popularity has been attributed to his running mate, highly popular former police captain Edman Lara, known for his broadsides against corruption.