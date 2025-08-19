'I went out and cried': What aged-care staff say about their grief when residents die

Others spoke of how they shed tears for the person who had died, but that the tears were also for their loss, because they had known the older person and been involved in their life.

"I think what made it worse was when her breathing got very shallow, and I knew she was coming to the end. I did go out. I told her I was going out for a minute. I went out and I had a cry because I wish that I could have saved her, but I knew that I couldn't."

Sometimes, aged-care staff indicated there wasn't an opportunity for them to say goodbye or be acknowledged as someone who had suffered a loss, even if they had been providing care to the person for a number of months or years.

One aged-care worker noted: "If people die in hospital, that's another grief. Because they don't get to say goodbye.Often, the hospital won't tell you."

Aged-care staff often must also support families and loved ones as they come to terms with the death of a parent, relative or friend. This can add to the emotional toll for staff who may be experiencing their own feelings of grief. Cumulative grief, repeated experiences of death can lead to cumulative grief and emotional strain.

While staff saw meaning and value in their work, they also found regular exposure to death challenging. One staff member told us that with time and seeing multiple deaths, you can feel a little robotic. Because you've had to become that way to manage.

Organisational issues such as staff shortages or high workloads can also exacerbate these feelings of burnout and dissatisfaction. Staff highlighted the need for support in coping.

"Sometimes all you want to do is talk. You don't need someone to solve anything for you. You just want to be heard."

Supporting aged-care staff to manage their grief. Aged-care organisations must take steps to support the wellbeing of their workforce, including acknowledging the grief many feel when older people die.

Following the death of an older person, offering support to staff who have worked closely with that person and acknowledging the emotional bonds that existed are powerful ways of recognising and validating staff grief.

Simply asking the staff member how they are going or giving them the chance to take some time to process that the person has died is a good place to start.