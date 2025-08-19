World

Two dead including suspected gunman, three injured in shooting in southern West Virginia

Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while another person was found dead in a neighboring carport.
MOUNT CARBON: A shooting in southern West Virginia on Monday left two people dead including a suspected gunman, along with three others wounded, police said.

Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen said the shooting happened in Mount Carbon. Police found the suspected gunman dead inside his residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while another person was found dead in a neighboring carport.

Three other people had minor gunshot wounds and were receiving medical care, McMullen told news outlets.

The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

An advisory for residents to remain indoors was later lifted.

Additional details on the shooting weren’t available. A telephone message left with the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned Monday night.

