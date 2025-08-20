At least 20 people killed in fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country's disaster management agency said on Wednesday.

Torrential downpours across Pakistan over the last week have caused flooding and landslides that swept away entire villages, leaving hundreds of people dead and dozens missing.

The National Disaster Management Authority said Wednesday that 10 more people had died in Karachi, the financial capital in the south, due to urban flooding that caused house collapses and electrocution.

Eleven others died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, it added.