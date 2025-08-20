Colombian court frees former President Uribe from house arrest until it rules on bribery case

BOGOTA: A Colombian appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the country's former president, Álvaro Uribe, must be released from house arrest while he challenges his conviction for bribery and witness tampering.

The conservative leader was sentenced on Aug. 1 to 12 years of house arrest for threatening and trying to flip witnesses who had spoken to investigators about his alleged role in the formation of a right-wing paramilitary group in the 1990s.

Uribe denies the charges and has appealed the conviction to the Superior Tribunal in Bogota, the country's capital. The court has until mid-October to issue a definitive ruling on the case, which has gripped Colombia and also provoked reactions from Uribe’s allies in the United States.

The Superior Tribunal said Tuesday it approved an injunction filed by Uribe’s defense team seeking his release from house arrest. Uribe’s lawyers argued his right to due process was violated by the arrest order against him, as well as his right to a presumption of innocence.

The former president, who governed from 2002 to 2010 with strong support from the U.S., is a polarizing figure in Colombia, where many credit him for saving the country from becoming a failed state, while others associate him with human rights violations and the rise of paramilitary groups in the 1990s.