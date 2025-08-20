Humanitarian aid cuts leave victims of sexual violence in global conflicts without help, UN says

UNITED NATIONS: Major cuts in humanitarian aid have left victims of sexual violence in conflicts around the world without lifesaving help as clinics and shelters close, a senior UN official warned Tuesday.

Pramila Patten, UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, lashed out at the UN Security Council and the broader international community for making essential services for survivors the “least accessible at the very moment they are needed most.”

In conflict-torn eastern Congo, clinics are forced to turn away rape survivors because they aren’t able to provide basic care, she said.

And in conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, northeastern Ethiopia and Gaza, “health care systems have been decimated” and humanitarian groups are having to do more with less to help victims, Patten said.

She decried humanitarian assistance being slashed without naming any countries, but she was clearly referring to the United States and other major donors.

President Donald Trump has decided to pull the US back from its position as the world’s single largest aid donor, drastically curtailing funding that kept millions of people alive around the world. Even before his move, many other donor nations had reduced humanitarian spending.

Acting US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea stressed Trump’s commitment to eliminating sexual violence in conflicts globally and expressed support for the work of Patten’s office — but her remarks to the council made no mention of funding.

Patten warned that as “militarism is on the march and the clock is being turned back on women’s rights,” organizations helping women affected by conflict “are going from underfunded to unfunded.”