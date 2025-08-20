Interim Bangladesh government committed to holding polls in Feb 2026, says Law Adviser Asif Nazrul

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government is "unwavering" in its commitment to hold general elections in February next year, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said, according to media reports on Wednesday.

"The government is moving forward with all preparations for the election," Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"The polls will be held in February, and the government's stance on this remains unwavering," he said after a meeting at the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

The law adviser's comments came amid growing speculation over the elections, following statements by National Citizen Party leaders who dismissed the possibility of polls taking place in February next year without key reforms and the completion of trials initiated by the interim government.

Commenting on the issue, Nazrul said that political parties making statements about the timing of the elections is part of the political process.