Israel to mobilize 60,000 reservists ahead of an expanded Gaza City operation

"It's pretty obvious that it will just create another mass displacement of people who have been displaced repeatedly since this phase of the conflict started," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Associated Press journalists saw small groups heading south from the city this week, but it's unclear how many others will voluntarily flee. Some said they would wait to see how events unfold, with many insisting that nowhere is safe from airstrikes.

"What we're seeing in Gaza is nothing short of apocalyptic reality for children, for their families, and for this generation," Ahmed Alhendawi, regional director of Save the Children, said in an interview. "The plight and the struggle of this generation of Gaza is beyond being described in words."

Some reservists question the war's goals

The call-up comes amid a growing campaign by exhausted reservists who accuse the Israeli government of perpetuating the war for political reasons and failing to bring home the 50 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

The hostages' families and former army and intelligence chiefs have also expressed opposition to the expanded operation in Gaza City. Most of the families want an immediate ceasefire and worry that an expanded assault could imperil the surviving hostages.

Guy Poran, a retired air force pilot who has organized veterans campaigning to end the war, said many reservists are spent after repeated tours lasting hundreds of days and resent those who haven't been called up.

"Even those that are not ideologically against the current war or the government's new plans don't want to go because of fatigue or their families or their businesses," he said.

Hamas-led militants started the war when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing roughly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas says it will only free the rest in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.