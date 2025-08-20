Netanyahu brands Australian PM Albanese 'weak' over Palestinian state recognition

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday brushed off accusations from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that the Australian leader is a weak politician who had betrayed Israel by recognising a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's extraordinary public rebuke came after an August 11 announcement by Albanese that his government's recognition of a Palestinian state will be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The announcement was followed by tit-for-tat cancellations of Australian and Israeli visas.

History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews, Yetanyahu posted on social media Tuesday. Albanese responded pointedly Wednesday: I treat leaders of other countries with respect.

"I engage with them in a diplomatic way. I don't take these things personally", Albanese said.

Increasingly there is global concern because people want to see an end to the cycle of violence that we have seen for far too long. That is what Australians want to see as well.