Over 50 killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck

AFGHANISTAN: More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan late Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants recently returned from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said.

Police in Herat province said the accident was caused due to the bus's "excessive speed and negligence" on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.

"All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala," said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point.

A massive wave of Afghans have returned from Iran in recent months after Tehran initiated a pressure campaign to force millions of migrants to leave.

At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, who have long hosted millions of Afghans fleeing decades of war and humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations' migration agency.