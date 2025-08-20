Syrian, Israeli diplomats discussed de-escalation and situation in Sweida in Paris meet

DAMASCUS: Syria's foreign minister met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province after deadly sectarian violence last month, state media reported Wednesday.

State news agency SANA said late Tuesday that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer discussed "de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs".

It said their talks also addressed monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month.

Syrian state television reported an unidentified government source as saying Wednesday that Syria's intelligence chief also attended the meeting.

"Both sides affirmed their commitment to the unity of Syrian territory... and that Sweida is an integral part of Syria," it reported.

A week of violence began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, with Israel also carrying out strikes.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, has said it acted to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its own demands for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

"These talks are taking place under US mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory," SANA said, adding they resulted in "understandings that support stability in the region".

Israel and Syria have technically remained at war since 1948.