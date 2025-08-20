World

Trump says ending Ukraine war could be his path to heaven

Trump’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, later clarified that the remarks were not made in jest
US President Donald Trump.File photo| Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his renewed push to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is partly driven by a spiritual aspiration , the hope that it may help him secure a place in heaven.

During a phone interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday, August 19, the president gave a new explanation for taking action to end the war in Ukraine, including positioning himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty-- I want to try to get to heaven if possible," Trump said.

"I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole,” he added, to laughter from the Fox News hosts. "But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

The president compared his effort to his past intervention in South Asia. “I think I save a lot of lives with India, Pakistan. They were going at it. There was the planes were being shot down. That was going to be maybe a nuclear war if I let that go, and I did that through trade."

Trump’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, later clarified that the remarks were not made in jest. “President Trump believes that saving lives through diplomacy is a noble pursuit. He takes this mission seriously, both as a statesman and a person of faith,” she said.

