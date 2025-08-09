Trump once again claims he 'settled' India-Pakistan tensions, repeats 'planes downed' remark

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claim that he got "things settled" between India and Pakistan after a four-day military clash that he said could have escalated into a "nuclear conflict."

Speaking at the White House, Trump once again alluded that five or six planes were "shot down" during the confrontation between the subcontinent neighbours. He did not clarify whether the losses were on one side or shared between both.

Notably, India has reiterated that both halted hostilities after direct talks between their militaries, rejecting the role of any US mediation.

Trump made the comments flanked by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after they inked a US-brokered peace agreement during a trilateral signing ceremony.

"As President, my highest aspiration is to bring peace and stability to the world. Today's signing follows our success with India and Pakistan," the US President said.

"They were going at it, they were going at it big and they were two great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict, probably," he added.

Asserting that he is settling conflicts through trade, Trump said, "I got things settled with India, Pakistan. I think it was trade more than any other reason. That's how I got involved."

"I said, 'You know, I don't want to be dealing with countries that are trying to blow up themselves and maybe the world'. They are nuclear nations," he added.

Trump referred to the conflict between India and Pakistan twice during his remarks at the event, adding them to the nearly 35 previous occasions where he has claimed that he stopped the war between the two countries through trade.