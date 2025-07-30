PM Modi not able to say 'Trump is lying' as US President will then lay bare truth: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot state that US President Donald Trump is lying about his role in bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as if he does so, the American leader will lay bare the truth.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Modi should state clearly in Parliament that the US president is lying.

The remarks by the Gandhi siblings came after Trump repeated his claim about playing a role in bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Asked about Trump's latest remarks repeating his claims and that India is preparing to face higher US tariffs between 20 and 25 per cent, Gandhi said, "It is obvious, the prime minister has not said that Trump is lying. It is obvious what has happened. Everyone knows, he is not able to say it. That is the reality."

"If the prime minister says it, then he (Trump) will say openly and will lay bear the truth so that is why the PM is not able to say anything," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said Trump is making the remarks to put pressure on the Indian government for the trade deal.

"Now, you see what kind of trade deal happens," he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Asked about Trump repeating his claims, Priyanka Gandhi said, "If you hear the words used by the prime minister and the external affairs minister carefully, they are vague. They should say it directly. Rahul ji said yesterday also, he (Modi) should say that the US president is lying. He should say it in Parliament."