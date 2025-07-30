PM on ‘very weak wicket, has much to cover up’: Congress slams Modi for not denying Trump’s claims

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "refusing to unequivocally" deny US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire bewteen India and Pakistan as he is on a "very weak wicket and has much to cover up."

The opposition party also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi after Trump repeated his claim about playing a role in bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying the American leader is coiled around the PM "like a snake" and "hissing bitter truths" into his ear.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Scotland, Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Tagging a video of Trump's latest remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "This is President Trump yet again - After the PM's intervention yesterday in the Lok Sabha where he deflected and diverted the main issue."

"Why is the PM simply refusing to unequivocally and categorically deny what his good friend Donald Trump has now said 30 times in the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UK? The answer is clear. Mr. Narendra Modi is on a very weak wicket and has much to cover up," Ramesh said on X.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Trump is coiled around Modi like a snake. And yesterday, Rahul Gandhi handed him the perfect chance to wriggle out of the mess. Just say Trump was lying about the ceasefire."

"Simple, right? But no. Modi is allergic to taking Rahul ji's advice. And voilÃ , today the snake is back, coiled tighter than ever, hissing bitter truths into Modi's ear," Khera said on X.