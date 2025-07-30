Trump says trade deal with India 'not finalised' as August 1 deadline nears

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has said the trade deal with India is not finalised, as he stressed that India imposes more tariffs than almost any other country.

Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Scotland and was asked about the trade deal with India.

"No, it's not," Trump said when asked if the deal with India is finalised.

He was also asked about reports that India is preparing to face higher US tariffs between 20-25 percent, to which he replied, "Ya, I think so."

"India has been... they're my friends, and he's my friend," Trump said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"And you know, they ended the war with Pakistan at my request, and that was great. And Pakistan did also... we did a lot of, a lot of great settlements, including the recent one, as you know, with Cambodia," Trump said, again repeating the claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade.

On what he is expecting from the deal with India, he said, "We are going to see. But India has been a good friend. But India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country over the years. But now I'm in charge, and you just can't do that."

"I think the trade deals are working out very well, hopefully for everybody but for the United States, they're very, very good," he added.