President Trump hints at trade deal with India soon; says US will have access to Indian market

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing negotiations between India and the US for a much-anticipated interim trade deal are on track and it could be sealed soon.

Trump said the proposed deal could provide American companies greater access to the Indian market in line with the trade pact between the US and Indonesia.

India and the US have been holding negotiations for the trade pact primarily to keep the tariffs below 20 per cent. "We made a deal with Indonesia. We have full access to Indonesia," the US president told reporters.

The US president said his administration is going to announce a few other trade deals and mentioned India in that context.

Under the trade deal, Indonesia is giving the US access to the country, which we never had, Trump said.

"That's probably the biggest part of the deal. India is basically working along that same line. We are going to have access to India," he said.

Washington has already sent letters to several countries sharing details of reciprocal tariff rates that would come into effect on August 1.

New Delhi hopes it will be able to strike a deal with the US to avoid the reciprocal tariffs.

At the same time, India has indicated that it will not enter into the trade deal in a hurry.