Trump reaches silver jubilee of India-Pak ceasefire claim, PM Modi totally quiet: Congress

NEW DELHI: With US President Donald Trump repeating his claims about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Wednesday said while Trump has reached the quarter century mark on his claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "totally quiet, finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home."

Trump on Tuesday claimed yet again that he stopped the recent "war" between India and Pakistan and that five planes were shot down in the conflict. He also claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan "was probably going to end up in a nuclear war."

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "As the Modi Government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims."

"He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet - finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home," Ramesh said in X.

Speaking at a reception in the White House, Trump said, "We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda."

"They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, 'Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you're not going to be good They're both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it'," he said.