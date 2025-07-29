'If you have courage': Rahul challenges PM Modi to reject Trump's ceasefire claims in LS

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject US President Donald Trump's repeated claims on brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Operation Sindoor, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Trump had made the claim 29 times and stressed that if he was lying, then PM Modi should say so in his address to the House.

"US President Donald Trump has said 29 times he brought about India-Pak ceasefire; if he is lying, PM must say so in Lok Sabha," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If PM Modi has half the courage of an Indira Gandhi, he must deny in Lok Sabha that Trump is a 'liar' and we did not lose any planes," Gandhi repeated.

Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statements on the floor of the House, Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led Centre "lacked the political will" to fight Pakistan.

"Yesterday I watched Rajnath Singh's speech. I listen quite carefully when people speak. He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing - at 1.35, we called Pakistan and told them that we have hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation. Maybe he does not understand what he revealed," he said.