Talked of Nehru, my mother's tears but did not answer why was war stopped: Priyanka slams Centre

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the government over the "lapses" that led to the Pahalgam terror attack and said Home Minister Amit Shah talked about Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and even her mother's tears in Lok Sabha but did not answer "why the war" against Pakistan was halted.

Citing that after the Mumbai terror attacks the then Maharashtra Chief Minister and the then Home Minister resigned, Priyanka Gandhi questioned why the home minister Amit Shah had not resigned or taken responsibility for the attack.

She also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying leadership is not just about taking credit but also taking responsibility.

Participating in a special discussion in Lok Sabha on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam", Priyanka Gandhi said that if no aircraft had been downed during Operation Sindoor then what is the problem in stating this in Parliament.

Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan, the Congress general secretary asked.

"It is a big failure of our government and intelligence agencies. Who will take responsibility of this? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past but who will answer about what is happening in present," she said.