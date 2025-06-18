India will never accept third-party mediation on Kashmir: Modi tells Trump

NEW DELHI: Sending a clear and firm message to Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that India has never accepted—and will never accept—third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the issue came up during the leaders’ 35-minute phone call late Tuesday. "The Prime Minister clearly told President Trump that India’s position on third-party mediation has always been consistent—it is not needed, not desired, and will not be accepted,” Misri said.

The call marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and came as Prime Minister Modi updated Trump on Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted military response against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"India's response was measured, precise, and limited to terrorist infrastructure in Pak and PoK,” Misri added, underscoring New Delhi’s message of strategic restraint paired with operational clarity.

The conversation also aimed to set the record straight on recent claims by President Trump, who had suggested he played a role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. That narrative was firmly rejected by India.