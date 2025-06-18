At G7, PM Modi urges unified global stand against terrorism, slams double standards 

NEW DELHI: In a forceful intervention at the G7 outreach session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a consistent, unified global response to terrorism, warning that selective approaches and double standards threaten the credibility of the international fight against violent extremism.

Modi’s remarks come against the backdrop of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 people.

Without naming any country, Modi described the attack as a direct assault not just on India, but on shared global values.

“The terrorist attack was not only on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on the entire humanity," he told world leaders gathered in Kananaskis.

Modi took aim at what he called the international community’s inconsistent posture on terrorism.