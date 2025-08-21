Russian attacks on west Ukraine kill one, wound multiple

KYIV: Russian attacks on western Ukraine killed one person and wounded multiple others, officials in the country said Thursday as diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war grind on.

Moscow and Kyiv have kept up their aerial attacks on each other as world leaders including US President Donald Trump push for a ceasefire.

"One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the combined UAV and cruise missile strike in Lviv," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration.

"Dozens of residential buildings were damaged," he added in a Telegram post.

Russian fire also wounded 12 people in the city of Mukachevo, near the border with Hungary and Slovakia, the city council said.

"Five patients are being treated in the hospital, and one more was transferred to the regional hospital," the council wrote on Facebook.

In Lutsk, Mayor Igor Polishchuk reported "an enemy attack that was conducted by UAVs and missiles".