Russian attacks on west Ukraine kill one, wound multiple

Moscow and Kyiv have kept up their aerial attacks on each other as world leaders including US President Donald Trump push for a ceasefire.
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on August 20, 2025, shows Ukrainian emergency workers in action following an air attack, in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on August 20, 2025, shows Ukrainian emergency workers in action following an air attack, in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Photo | AFP)
KYIV: Russian attacks on western Ukraine killed one person and wounded multiple others, officials in the country said Thursday as diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war grind on.

"One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the combined UAV and cruise missile strike in Lviv," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration.

"Dozens of residential buildings were damaged," he added in a Telegram post.

Russian fire also wounded 12 people in the city of Mukachevo, near the border with Hungary and Slovakia, the city council said.

"Five patients are being treated in the hospital, and one more was transferred to the regional hospital," the council wrote on Facebook.

In Lutsk, Mayor Igor Polishchuk reported "an enemy attack that was conducted by UAVs and missiles".

NATO defense chiefs to hold virtual meeting on security guarantees for Ukraine

"As of this moment there are no injuries or fatalities," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said it destroyed "49 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles" across multiple regions.

The ministry did not detail any casualties or damage.

The latest cross-border fire follows Trump's flurry of diplomacy this month aimed at ending the war.

The US president met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, before bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to Washington for separate talks.

Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks, downplays Zelenskyy summit
