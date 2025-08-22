Embattled winemakers in France's Bordeaux see Trump tariffs as latest blow

REIGNAC: The sun is shining, the grapes are ripe and a good harvest is expected but a heavy cloud is looming over Laurent Dubois's vineyard in southwestern France.

"It's not up to me to pay the Trump tax!" he fumes, faced with the 15 percent in customs duties that is to hit his products in US President Donald Trump's trade war.

Trump's long-threatened tariffs are just the latest blow to be sustained by Bordeaux winemakers, who are operating in an increasingly tough market as consumer tastes change.

The duties imposed could have been worse and on their own will not destroy the industry, winemakers emphasise, but they say they are an extra burden they could do without.

Dubois, 57, a major figure in the Bordeaux region famous for its fruity reds, exports 70 percent of his production to 25 countries, including 10 percent to the United States.

The ninth generation to lead the Chateau Les Bertrands in Reignac, north of Bordeaux, Dubois is already seeing the effects of the 15 percent levy, which is being imposed after the EU failed to secure an exemption for wines and spirits.