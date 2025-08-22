Kenyan hunter-gatherer community, Ogiek, fights for rights following eviction from forest

NAROK: Fred Ngusilo stoops to pick up a leather pouch, once used to collect honey, and a discarded shoe from the Mau forest floor, painful reminders that his Ogiek hunter-gatherer community once quietly flourished in southern Kenya, before they were evicted and their homes destroyed.

Ngusilo belongs to the Ogiek group, which is among the last hunter-gatherer communities in Africa and one of the most marginalised in Kenya.

He described how their ancestral lands were seized by the government in the name of conservation at the end of 2023, when men armed with hammers and axes suddenly appeared, violently evicting them from their homes.

"When I come here, I feel that I'm so sad. Tears are coming out of my eyes," Ngusilo said, his eyes resting on the remains of his father and grandfather's house.

Behind the 38-year-old human rights activist, bees buzz, and some of his community peacefully weave their cattle through the trees -- despite a ban on livestock, brutally enforced by Kenyan Forestry Service (KFS) rangers.

In December, a herder drowned while fleeing from the rangers, Ngusilo said.

The calm of the Mau Forest contrasts with stories of decades of persecution and dispossession recounted by its indigenous people -- all in the name of conservation.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) ruled in 2017 and 2022 that the evictions were illegal, ordering Nairobi to pay reparations equivalent to more than $1 million and to recognise their ancestral lands.

But Kenya has still not complied.

'We are suffering greatly'

Deprived of their livelihoods, they recount a difficult daily existence that is slowly but surely destroying their traditions and their language.

"Before, in the forest, we could survive -- eat honey, hunt, live," Ngusilo's grandmother, Janet Sumpet Ngusilo, 87, said.

"Now, out here, we are suffering greatly."

At a festival earlier this month, hundreds of community members rallied to keep the ceremonies and traditional songs alive, but also to remember what they have lost.

"I survived on meat and honey. Young people today don't know that life," said Salaton Nadumwangop, describing how he would sleep beneath the trees.

"The forest is our life," the 55-year-old Nadumwangop, dressed in traditional costume and a fur hat pinned with beads evoking bees, told AFP.

Existential threat

A government representative at the festival, Josphat Lodeya, promised the verdicts of the AfCHPR court would be implemented.