Lawyers ask judge to order ICE to free Spanish-language journalist from immigration detention

ATLANTA: Lawyers for a Spanish-language journalist who has been held in federal immigration detention since June argue in a court filing that the government is retaliating against him for his news coverage and is holding him in violation of his constitutional rights.

Local police in DeKalb County, just outside Atlanta, arrested Mario Guevara while he was covering a protest June 14, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement took custody of him a few days later. He is being held in an immigration detention center in Folkston, in southeast Georgia, a five-hour drive from his family in suburban Atlanta.

A petition filed in federal court late Wednesday says the government is violating Guevara’s constitutional rights to free speech and due process. It argues that he is being punished for filming police, which is legal, and that he is being subjected to unlawful prior restraint because he’s unable to report while in custody.

The filing asks the court to order his release “so that he may rejoin his family and community and pursue his constitutionally protected journalistic activities.”

The filing names Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, US Attorney General Pam Bondi and top ICE officials.

“Accusations that Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in an emailed statement. The Department of Justice declined to comment.