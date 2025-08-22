Seven dead, nine missing after rope breaks on China bridge site

BEIJING: Seven people were killed and 9 others were missing after a rope broke at a bridge under construction in northwest China on Friday, state media reported.

The People's Daily said 15 workers and a project manager were at the site on the bridge spanning the Yellow River in Qinghai province when the rope snapped at around 3:00 am on Friday.

The bridge on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway is the world's largest-span double-track railway continuous steel truss arch bridge, according to the report.