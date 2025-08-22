UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

ROME: The United Nations on Friday officially declared a famine in Gaza, the first in the Middle East, with its experts saying 500,000 people were facing "catastrophic" hunger.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the famine was entirely preventable, saying food could not get through to the Palestinian territory "because of systematic obstruction by Israel".

But Israel's foreign ministry immediately hit back, saying "there is no famine in Gaza".

In a statement, it slammed the report by the Rome-based IPC panel, saying it was "based on Hamas lies laundered through organisations with vested interests".

UN agencies have for months been warning of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

In its latest updated on Friday, the IPC said "as of 15 August 2025, famine (IPC Phase 5) -- with reasonable evidence -- is confirmed in Gaza Governorate", Gaza City, which covers about 20 percent of the Gaza Strip.

Famine is projected to expand to Deir el-Balah and Khan Yunis governorates by the end of September, which would cover around two-thirds of the Palestinian territory.

"After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterised by starvation, destitution and death," the report said.

This number, based on information gathered between July 1 and August 15, is expected to increase to nearly 641,000 people -- nearly a third of the population -- by the end of September.