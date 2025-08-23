4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Eastern Nepal, no damage reported so far

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck Eastern Nepal, officials have said. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremor of 4.4 magnitude hit Sankhuwasabha district at 11:15 pm on Friday with its epicentre located at Maghang area.

The earthquake was also felt in several districts in Eastern Nepal, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, officials said.

Nepal, which lies in a high seismic risk zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. In April 2015, a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake killed nearly 9,000 people and damaged over half a million houses across the Himalayan nation.