Bosnia's Serb statelet calls referendum on verdict against leader

SARAJEVO: Bosnia's Serbian entity, whose president Milorad Dodik is defying a ban on him holding office, will stage a referendum on October 25 on the federal court verdict against him.

Lawmakers in Republika Srpska's (RS) regional assembly voted late Friday for the referendum amid a worsening political crisis after Dodik's prime minister resigned this week.

The action faced immediate international condemnation. The European Union delegation in Bosnia said that the court ruling against Dodik "must be respected."

"Subjecting a court decision to a public vote runs counter to the rule of law and the independence of judicial authorities," it added in a post on X.

"We expect the Republika Srpska authorities to de-escalate the situation and respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional and legal order of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Britain's ambassador to Bosnia, Julian Reilly, made a similar call, saying that any referendum on the court decision would be "illegal".

Dodik, 66, was convicted in February by a Bosnian federal court of flouting decisions by the international envoy enforcing a peace deal that ended Bosnia's 1992-1995 war.

Dodik avoided a one-year prison sentence by paying a 19,000-euro ($22,000) fine, but an appeals court upheld a ruling that he be removed from the RS presidency and banned from political office for six years.

Dodik has vowed to block elections in Republika Srpska and to hold a series of referendums -- the first of which would be the vote on the court ruling.