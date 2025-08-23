Dutch foreign minister resigns after failing to secure sanctions against Israel

AMSTERDAM: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned Friday evening, after he failed to secure new sanctions against Israel over the war in Gaza.

Veldkamp had informed the country’s Parliament he intended to bring in new measures in response to Israel’s planned offensive in Gaza City and other heavily populated areas but was unable to secure the support of his coalition partners.

The 61-year-old former ambassador to Israel told reporters he felt he was unable “to implement policy myself and chart the course I deem necessary.”

Following Veldkamp’s resignation, the remaining Cabinet members of his center-right New Social Contract party also quit, leaving the Dutch government in disarray.

“In short we are done with it,” party leader Eddy Van Hijum said, calling the Israeli government’s actions “diametrically opposed to international treaties.”

The Dutch government already collapsed in June when anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled out of the country’s four-party coalition over a fight about immigration.

The three remaining parties stayed on in a caretaker government until elections could be held in October.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof was set to address Parliament later Friday evening over the crisis.