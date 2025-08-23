Hong Kong rejects renewal of 'Bloomberg' reporter's visa

HONG KONG: A journalist who works for Bloomberg News in Hong Kong said Saturday she has to leave the city after a foreign journalists' club revealed that authorities had denied renewal of her working visa.

Rebecca Choong Wilkins, Bloomberg's Asia government and economy correspondent, said on social media that "after six years of reporting in Hong Kong, and at eight months pregnant, I'm very sad to be leaving my colleagues, friends and the place I've called home."

"I'll be out of office for a while on maternity leave. Wherever I land, catch you on the other side," she added.

"We cannot comment on the specifics of her situation but we fully support Rebecca and we will continue to work through the appropriate avenues to try to resolve the matter," a Bloomberg News spokesperson said.