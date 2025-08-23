Israel starves 8 Palestinians to death, including 2 children; 25 others killed in attacks across Gaza

Eight more Palestinians, including two children, starved to death in Gaza on Saturday, amid Israel's blockade of humanitarian assistance into the Palestinian territory, where the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system has declared a famine.

The famine announcement came after months of warning from rights groups that Israel has been weaponising starvation against the 2.1 million population in Gaza. At least 281 people, including 114 children, have so far starved to death in Gaza, as Israel continues to restrict the entry of crucial aid into the enclave.

Slamming Israel's response to the IPC announcement, Commissioner General of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said it’s time for the Israeli government to "stop denying the famine it has created in Gaza."