Pakistani students in US face uncertainty as government reviews anti-American content on social media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students and other visa holders in the United States are facing growing uncertainty as the Trump administration reviews social media for anti-American or extremist content, reported Dawn on Saturday.

As part of the broader vetting process, US authorities are reviewing social media activity for any signs of hostility toward US citizens, culture, government, or institutions, the report said.

Even minor infractions, political activity, or incomplete documentation could put their stay at risk, added the report.

Incidents of traffic violations and campus protests may be reported to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), raising alarms among the Pakistani community.