Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Kyiv on the occasion of Ukrainian Independence Day

KYIV: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to mark Ukrainian independence day as world leaders push for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Carney wrote on X as he touched down in the capital.

Carney was invited to Kyiv as a "special guest," to mark the occasion, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.