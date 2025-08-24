Indian-origin truck driver Harjinder Singh denied bond, online petition filed for "fair sentencing"

CHANDIGARH: The 28-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Harjinder Singh, who was allegedly accused of making an illegal U-turn in Florida, killing three Americans, was denied bond on Saturday. This means that he will remain in custody as the legal process continues.

The decision by the US Government to freeze work visas for foreign commercial truck drivers following the fatal accident involving Singh might backfire as there are 1.50 lakh Punjabi truck drivers across the US, and licenses of 2,500 of them have already been suspended since April this year.

An online petition has been filed in Singh's support, which has more than two million signatures. Politicians from Punjab have urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up this issue with the authorities in the US.

Singh, who hails from Rataul village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, migrated to the US in 2018 via Mexico through the 'donkey route' and currently holds political asylum status. He was arrested six days after the accident near his California home by Florida police and is now lodged in the St Lucie County Jail in Florida.

He faces vehicular homicide charges with a potential 50-year sentence. His next court hearing is on August 27.

Back in his native village, Tejinder Singh, brother of Harjinder, said that his brother made a serious mistake but it was not a deliberate act or intentional crime. He added that Harjinder should face the law for his mistake but not be treated as if he intended to kill. "We are sorry for the three deaths in the accident," Tejinder said.