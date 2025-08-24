Pakistan FM's first Dhaka visit since 2012: Bangladesh demands apology for 1971

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday raised pending issues, including an apology for the 1971 war, with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is the most senior leader from his country to visit Dhaka since 2012.

Dar, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit aimed at rebuilding ties with Bangladesh following the ouster of longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina, held talks with the interim government's Foreign Adviser M Touhid Hossain.

“We have raised unresolved issues such as an apology or expression of regret for 1971, claims over assets, and the matter of stranded Pakistani citizens (with Dar),” Hossain told reporters after talks with Dar.

It would be wrong to expect problems of 54 years to be solved in a single day, he said.

“Both countries have presented their respective positions on these issues,” the foreign adviser said at a press conference.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the unsettled issues over 1971 were resolved twice -- first in 1974 in tri-partite talks involving New Delhi in India.“Later, the then president Pervez Musharraf settled the issues of genocide again during his Dhaka visit when he talked in public with an open mind,” Dar added.