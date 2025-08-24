Three former presidents of Sri Lanka back jailed leader Ranil Wickremesinghe

COLOMBO: Three former presidents of Sri Lanka expressed solidarity with jailed ex-leader Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday and condemned his incarceration as a "calculated assault" on democracy.

The trio, former political rivals of Wickremesinghe -— president between July 2022 and September 2024 -— said the charges against him were frivolous.

He has been accused of using $55,000 in state funds for a stopover in Britain while returning home after a G77 summit in Havana and the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2023.

Wickremesinghe, 76, was rushed to the intensive care unit of the main state-run hospital in Colombo on Saturday, a day after being remanded in custody.

Doctors said he was suffering from severe dehydration on top of acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

"What we are witnessing is a calculated onslaught on the very essence of our democratic values," former president Chandrika Kumaratunga said in a statement.

The 80-year-old Kumaratunga said the consequences of Wickremesinghe's jailing would go beyond the fate of an individual and could affect the rights of all citizens.