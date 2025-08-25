A first! Netanyahu says 'deeply regrets' Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that left 21 dead, including journalists

In an uncharacteristic admission, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he “deeply regrets the tragic mishap” at Nasser Hospital, where an attack killed at least 21 people, including five journalists.
"Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza," read a statement posted on X
Netanyahu’s office went further.
“Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians,” its statement read.
His office went on to add, “The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”
Journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera were among those killed, the organisations confirmed.
The victims included Mariam Daqqa, 33, who had freelanced for AP since the Gaza war began; Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salam; Reuters contractor cameraman Hussam al-Masri; Moaz Abu Taha; and Ahmad Abu Aziz.
The Gaza Government Media Office later reported that another journalist, Hassan Douhan of Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, was fatally shot by Israeli forces in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis.
“We call on the international community and groups involved in journalism and media work in all countries of the world to condemn the crimes of the [Israeli] occupation, deter them, and prosecute them in international courts,” the office said in a statement.
Since October 2023, more than 200 journalists have been killed while reporting on the Gaza conflict, many in what local groups allege were targeted attacks.
Reuters also said its photographer Hatem Khaled was wounded in the latest hospital strike.
Al Jazeera reported that the attack plunged Nasser Hospital into chaos and panic.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounced the killing of journalists, saying evidence showed “all were deliberately targeted”.
“RSF is once again calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to end this massacre of journalists,” the organisation said.
Qatar described the assault as “a new episode in the ongoing series of heinous crimes committed by the occupation against brotherly Palestinian people and a blatant violation of international law.”
Germany’s Foreign Ministry urged an investigation, stressing that the work of journalists was “indispensable for depicting the devastating reality” of the war.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also condemned what it called “horrendous” Israeli attacks on the hospital.
Later in the day, US President Donald Trump claimed the Gaza war would reach a “conclusive ending” within three weeks.
“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive ending,” Trump told reporters.
His administration has continued to provide billions of dollars in military aid to Israel while opposing international recognition of a Palestinian state.