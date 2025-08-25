A first! Netanyahu says 'deeply regrets' Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that left 21 dead, including journalists

In an uncharacteristic admission, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he “deeply regrets the tragic mishap” at Nasser Hospital, where an attack killed at least 21 people, including five journalists.

"Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza," read a statement posted on X

Netanyahu’s office went further.

“Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians,” its statement read.

His office went on to add, “The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”

Journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera were among those killed, the organisations confirmed.

The victims included Mariam Daqqa, 33, who had freelanced for AP since the Gaza war began; Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salam; Reuters contractor cameraman Hussam al-Masri; Moaz Abu Taha; and Ahmad Abu Aziz.