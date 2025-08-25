Typhoon Kajiki drenches southern China's Hainan island, heads toward Vietnam

BEIJING: Strong winds and heavy rain whipped southern China's Hainan island and nearby parts of Guangdong province on Sunday, as Typhoon Kajiki passed over open waters to the south and headed toward Vietnam's central coast.

About 20,000 people were evacuated from potentially hazardous areas ahead of the storm, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said. Fishing boats returned to port and more than 21,000 crew members came onshore.

A short video posted online by Guangdong Radio and Television showed winds snapping off tree branches and heavily rocking a docked boat and sending waves sliding over the pier.

Kajiki gained strength as it moved west over the sea with maximum sustained winds of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, China's National Meteorological Center said.