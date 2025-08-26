Australian police hunt for gunman who killed two officers and shot another in a rural town

WELLINGTON: Two police officers were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting on Tuesday at a property in a rural part of Australia. The gunman remained at large as police scoured a vast remote area.

The shooting occurred in midmorning when 10 armed police officers tried to execute a search warrant at a property in Porepunkah, a town of just over 1,000 people in Victoria state 320 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of Melbourne.

The suspect killed a 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable, Victoria’s Chief Commissioner of Police Mike Bush told reporters at a news conference in the nearby city of Wangaratta.

The officers “were met by the offender and they were murdered in cold blood,” Bush said. The man fled alone, on foot and heavily armed into surrounding forest where hundreds of officers were still searching for him, the police chief said.

Bush would not divulge what the warrant related to and wouldn’t confirm the man’s name or believed motivations. Officers were also seeking the man’s wife and two children, whose whereabouts were unknown.

Another detective was shot and was undergoing surgery Tuesday night, Bush said. The man’s injuries were not life threatening.