Israeli protesters call for hostage deal, end to war in Gaza ahead of cabinet meeting

The agenda of the security cabinet meeting has not been officially disclosed, but local reports suggest it could be to discuss renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.
People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war and immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.(FILE Photo | AP)
TEL AVIV: Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages being held there took to the streets in Israel early on Tuesday morning ahead of a security cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening.

AFP journalists saw protesters blocking roads in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding up pictures of the hostages.

Israeli media reported others rallying near a US embassy branch in the city, as well as outside the houses of various ministers across the country.

"There is an offer on the table. We demand that our leaders sit at the negotiation table and not get up until there is an agreement," said Hagit Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023, according to a statement released by a forum representing the families of hostages.

The agenda of the security cabinet meeting has not been officially disclosed, but local reports suggest it could be to discuss renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The cabinet approved in early August a plan for the military to take over Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and a new wave of protests that has seen tens of thousands take to the country's streets in recent weeks.

Netanyahu last week had ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while also doubling down on the plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza's largest city.

That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war and immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.
