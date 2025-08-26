Libya’s coast guard shoots at a vessel seeking to rescue migrants in distress, group says

CAIRO: Libya’s coast guard fired upon a vessel belonging to a humanitarian group as it searched for a migrant boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the nonprofit said on Monday.

The attack, which took place the day before, appeared to be one of the most violent involving a European rescue ship and the Libyan coast guard, which receives training, equipment and funding from the European Union.

SOS Mediterranee said the confrontation took place about 40 nautical miles north of the Libyan coast, and released details and images of the incident. No casualties were reported, although the group said the vessel sustained significant damage.

The nonprofit charters the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

A spokesperson for the Libyan coast guard didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The patrol boat used by the Libyan coast guard was a 2023 gift from Italy to Libya as part of the European Union’s support for border management program, SOS Mediterranee said.

Before it was attacked, the Ocean Viking had rescued 87 people from two migrant boats, including many from war-torn Sudan.

While searching for a third migrant boat in distress, the Ocean Viking was approached by a Libyan patrol vessel in international waters, Angelo Selim, the search and rescue coordinator on board told The Associated Press. When they were very close, he said, they started shooting for 15 to 20 minutes.