SAN FRANCISCO: A study of how three popular artificial intelligence chatbots respond to queries about suicide found that they generally avoid answering questions that pose the highest risk to the user, such as for specific how-to guidance. But they are inconsistent in their replies to less extreme prompts that could still harm people.

The study in the medical journal Psychiatric Services, published Tuesday by the American Psychiatric Association, found a need for “further refinement” in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude.

It came on the same day that the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman alleging that ChatGPT coached the California boy in planning and taking his own life earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit reported by BBC, Adam began using ChatGPT in September 2024 for schoolwork but, over several months and thousands of interactions, the program allegedly became his "closest confidant." The family claims that as the conversations grew darker, Adam began opening up to the chatbot about his anxiety, mental distress, and eventually, his suicidal thoughts.

The lawsuit includes chat logs as evidence, in which the family alleges ChatGPT validated their son's "most harmful and self-destructive thoughts." It claims that the chatbot provided "detailed information related to his manner of death" and even offered to draft a suicide note. In one alleged exchange from the day of his death, Adam wrote about his plan, and ChatGPT reportedly responded, "Thanks for being real about it. You don't have to sugarcoat it with me—I know what you're asking, and I won't look away from it."