'Manhattan Project moment': Trump admin invests in US rare earths in push to break China's grip

Critical minerals have been tied to national security

Industry insiders, analysts and lawmakers have warned for years that America’s dependence on China for critical minerals — a list of 50 minerals that includes 17 sought-after rare-earth elements — is a national vulnerability. The hard-to-pronounce elements are needed in smartphones, wind turbines and robots as well as missiles, submarines and fighter jets.

“Our national and economic security are now acutely threatened by our reliance upon hostile foreign powers’ mineral production,” an executive order from Trump declared in March.

It was not until Beijing rolled out export restrictions on several rare earths in April — leading to a temporary halt of Ford’s electric vehicle production — that "the problem that for over a decade seemed far away hit close to home,” said Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Trump said Monday that he could charge 200% tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing does not export magnets to the US but noted “that’s perhaps behind us.” Instead, he said he could withhold airplane parts to ground China’s American-made Boeing jets.

When asked about the leverage, Guo Jiakun, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said Tuesday that Beijing “follows the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation” in dealing with the US.

“We hope the US will work with us to jointly promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral ties,” Guo said.

Critical minerals industry welcomes support

The Pentagon is investing $400 million in rare-earth producer MP Materials. It gave the US company a $150 million loan this month, has promised to ensure every magnet made at its massive new plant is bought and set a minimum price for its neodymium and praseodymium products for a decade.

“It looks like we’re going to finally do something to address that issue and make these projects a reality,” said Mark Smith, CEO of NioCorp, an American company working to raise $1.2 billion to produce niobium, titanium, scandium and rare earths in Nebraska.

Over four decades, Smith said he's seen how the US ceded the industry to China, which came to dominate the supply chain by brushing aside environmental concerns, investing in mines worldwide, developing advanced processing technology and setting low prices to squeeze out competition.

Previous efforts by US companies to eke out a viable business proved futile when China flooded the market with low-priced products, chasing away potential investors.

NioCorp recently secured up to $10 million from the Pentagon, which helped pay for exploratory drilling this summer.

While it is unclear if the government would extend a minimum-price deal to other US companies, Smith said the current support is “unbelievable" compared with the past. A price floor, he said, "just takes away the Chinese modus operandi that they’ve had for forever.”