Trump's push to oust US Fed's Lisa Cook unites anti-DEI effort, bid to control independent institutions

Backlash from Black leaders

Trump's move drew immediate backlash from Black lawmakers.

“Dr. Lisa Cook is the first Black woman ever to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Donald Trump is trying to remove her without a shred of credible evidence that she has done anything wrong,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

The National Urban League, a civil rights group, called Trump's move a “witch hunt” and condemned the president's comments about her as ”character assassination."

And the Congressional Black Caucus defended Cook as “a highly respected economist who has dedicated her career to dismantling barriers to innovation and economic participation.”

The caucus denounced Trump's rhetoric and effort to fire Cook as “a racist, misogynistic, and unlawful attack on the integrity and independence of the Federal Reserve. It is a dangerous attempt to politicize and exert control over the central bank — one that will only continue to damage the economy, harm hardworking Americans, and undermine our credibility on the world stage.”

Cook has taught economics and international relations at Michigan State University, and was previously also on the faculty of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She was a Marshall Scholar who received degrees from Oxford University and Spelman College, a historically Black women's college in Atlanta.

Cook has dedicated much of her scholarship to examining how racial discrimination and targeted violence created barriers to economic advancement for Black Americans. Cook has also advised the Nigerian and Rwandan governments on banking reforms and economic development, respectively. She has a reputation in the field for mentoring younger economists through the American Economic Association's summer program.

In 2022, she was confirmed to her board seat by the Senate in a party-line vote. Republicans lambasted her as unqualified and found her research overly focused on race, while conservative activists cast doubts on the quality of her scholarship. Democrats brushed off such critiques as unfounded.

Former President Joe Biden nominated Cook to a full 14-year term in May 2023. Republicans again raised concerns over her academic research at the intersection of economics and race. During her 2023 confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee, then-Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, grilled Cook on her past comments related to diversity.

“My worry is that especially at the Federal Reserve which is doing important supervisory work,” Vance said, “to the extent we’re focused on diversity, that may distract from our ability to focus on far, far more important things … I hope that none of us are distracted by some of these other concerns.”

Cook responded that “as a Federal Reserve Governor I think about the dual mandate first and I think about the two legs of that mandate.” And “as a governor I have been engaged with my colleagues on the FOMC and fighting inflation aggressively.”

Since joining the board, Cook has advocated for artificial intelligence adoption across the economy to be done in an inclusive manner that would ensure all communities reap the full potential of the technology. She has also been an advocate for the Federal Reserve's independence and adherence to stringent data collection and policymaking standards.

“One thing that I’ve always said since I became a governor is that we as policymakers have to be humble, nimble and data dependent,” Cook said during a December talk at the University of Virginia. “We have to actually look at the data and interpret the data as best we can.”